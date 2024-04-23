ACB finds crores worth assets from arrested sub-registrar Taslima

Hyderabad: A case of disproportionate assets has been registered against Mahbubabad sub-registrar Taslima Mohammed, who was caught by ACB while taking bribe in the matter of plot registration in the month of March. ACB searches in Taslima's house as well as in the houses of her relatives caused a stir. Simultaneously, ACB officials conducted searches in six houses and found huge amount of assets.

Taslima, who works as a sub-registrar in Mahabubabad, was caught by the ACB on March 22. Anti-corruption department arrested her and sent her to jail. However, exactly one month later, an investigation was conducted on her properties. ACB officials searched Taslima's house as well as her relatives' houses. During the inspections, the officials found that the assets were in excess of the income.

As per the order of the ACB court, the inspections were conducted under the leadership of DSP P Sambaiah. Along with Taslima's house in Hanumakonda Kakatiya Colony, five houses in the name of her brothers, her husband's house in Suryapet and a document writer's house in Bhupalapalli were searched simultaneously. Officials conducted inspections at all six places. Taslima, who is working as a sub-registrar, was found to have assets beyond her income.

It was found that houses and lands were accumulated in the name of her family members. Taslima and her family members own five houses worth Rs 2 crore seven lakh, six house plots worth Rs 12 lakh, three acres of agricultural land in Mulugu worth Rs 20.40 lakh, cash of Rs 1.92 lakh, bank balance of Rs 98,787, a A Kia car and two bullet bikes were found.

To this extent, according to the government's calculations, it has been confirmed that the value of all of them will be up to Rs.2.95 crores. Warangal ACB DSP P. Sambaiah explained that while Taslima is currently in Karimnagar jail in the ACB trap case, an investigation is being conducted in the case of having assets beyond the income, and the next steps will be taken as per the orders of the court.

Exactly one month later, the searches in the disproportionate assets case caused a stir in the locality. The allegations of corruption against Taslima, who has made a special mark as a social activist and sub-registrar, have become an interesting debate.