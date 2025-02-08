ACB nabs BC Commission staffer for bribe-taking

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an outsourcing employee working at the office of the Chairman, Telangana Commissions for Backward Classes in Khairtabad, on Friday on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe.

The ACB arrested Golla Srinivas for allegedly demanding Rs one lakh as the first installment to process a file related to the complainant's caste. The City Range-2 Unit of the ACB caught Srinivas red-handed while accepting the bribe and the money was recovered from him at his instance. A chemical test on his fingers confirmed the presence of the bribe amount.

Srinivas has been taken into custody and will be produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Nampally. The investigation is ongoing.

In the month of January, the ACB registered as many as 19 cases, including 10 trap cases, one case of disproportionate assets, and three cases of criminal misconduct. In addition, the ACB initiated three regular inquiries and three discreet inquiries during the month.

The ACB urged the public to report any instances of corruption or bribery by public servants to their toll-free number, 1064. Complaints can also be posted on their official social media accounts on X @TelanganaACB and Facebook @telanganaacb for swift action.