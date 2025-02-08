Live
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
- Govt inks MoU with University of Liverpool
Just In
ACB nabs BC Commission staffer for bribe-taking
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an outsourcing employee working at the office of the Chairman, Telangana Commissions for Backward...
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an outsourcing employee working at the office of the Chairman, Telangana Commissions for Backward Classes in Khairtabad, on Friday on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe.
The ACB arrested Golla Srinivas for allegedly demanding Rs one lakh as the first installment to process a file related to the complainant's caste. The City Range-2 Unit of the ACB caught Srinivas red-handed while accepting the bribe and the money was recovered from him at his instance. A chemical test on his fingers confirmed the presence of the bribe amount.
Srinivas has been taken into custody and will be produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Nampally. The investigation is ongoing.
In the month of January, the ACB registered as many as 19 cases, including 10 trap cases, one case of disproportionate assets, and three cases of criminal misconduct. In addition, the ACB initiated three regular inquiries and three discreet inquiries during the month.
The ACB urged the public to report any instances of corruption or bribery by public servants to their toll-free number, 1064. Complaints can also be posted on their official social media accounts on X @TelanganaACB and Facebook @telanganaacb for swift action.