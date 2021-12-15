ACB raids former vigilance DSP Jagan's house in Hyderabad

The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday conducted raids on the residence of former HMDA vigilance DSP Jagan. The raids are being conducted for the past 14 hours and the officials seized some important documents.



Along with former DSP Jagan, the security guard Ramu were also taken into custody. The two are being questioned based on the documents seized by the officials.



While serving as vigilance DSP, Jagan is said to have done several illegal activities. The officials found that he was operating a petrol bunk on benami's name. Disproportionate assets including Rs 1.85 crore worth house found in Habsiguda.



The searches were carried out after a complaint by a builder who stated that DSP Jagan has demanded Rs 4 lakh bribe for not recommending demolition of illegal structure in Mallampet. The complainant paid Rs 2 lakh bribe and was waiting to pay the remaining amount when the DSP was transferred from his post.

