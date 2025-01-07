ACB slaps notice on KTR again

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a second notice to the BRS working president KT Rama Rao asking him to appear for questioning without advocates on January 9.

He reached the office of the ACB at Banjara Hills, where he was denied entry into the office as KT Rama Rao wanted to take the advocates along with him into the office. With police personnel denying the entry, the BRS leader handed over a letter to the police officials. KTR said that since a case was reserved for orders and an order may be pronounced at any time, the ACB may consider deferring the same till the judgment is pronounced in the case and to proceed further in accordance with law subject to the orders of the High Court.

The BRS leader also said, “ACB has not given details of the information and documents sought from me pertaining to the case.” He requested the ACB sleuths to give details of the documents sought from him pertaining to the case to take further necessary action after giving reasonable time for the same. “Being a law-abiding citizen, I will cooperate in the matter subject to constitutional and legal rights as provided by law,” said Rao.

Talking to reporters, the BRS working president claimed that he had information about a raid on his house. He also said that today the State was being run by the Revanth Reddy Constitution. The BRS leader said that the police may resort to tricks like what they did with Patnam Narendar Reddy. He demanded that they allow the legal team to accompany him.

KTR accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of orchestrating an ACB investigation to distract from the Congress government’s failures, particularly its alleged betrayal of farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. He criticised the authorities for barring his legal team from accompanying him, demanding a written explanation if such support is prohibited. He further alleged a conspiracy to plant illegal items in his residence as part of a politically motivated agenda.