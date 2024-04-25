Actress Sahithi Dasari steps into politics, contesting as an independent candidate from Chevella Constituency

Right now, all over the country, there's a buzz of activity because of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. In the Telugu states, you can see campaign events everywhere. The leaders who are already in politics have put in their nomination papers. But this time, there's something different. Movie stars are jumping into the mix, either by running for office themselves or by supporting other candidates. And now, another actress from Tollywood has joined the race.

Sahithi Dasari became popular in the Telugu film industry through the super hit series Polimera. She played important roles in ‘Polimera 1’ and ‘Polimera 2,’ which made her really popular among Telugu audiences. In ‘Polimera 1,’ she played the role of Ramulu's wife, and in ‘Polimera 2,’ she was seen as the lover of Sataym Rajesh. After gaining fame as an actress, Sahithi has decided to take a leap into politics. She's announced that she's contesting as an independent candidate for the Chevella parliamentary constituency seat in Rangareddy district.



Sahithi is a big fan of Pawan Kalyan, the leader of Janasena. She wants people to know that the songs she shares on Insta aren't political.



In Chevella, Sahithi isn't alone in the race. She's facing competition from Kasani Gyaneshwar, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy of the BJP, and Ranjith Reddy from Congress. But Sahithi is ready for the challenge. She submitted her nomination papers to the Returning Officer, District Collector Shashank.

