Adani: KTR fires double standards salvo at Rahul

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and his party of glaring contradictions and double standards in their stance on industrialist Gautam Adani and also on the issue of insult to Dr BR Ambedkar.

In a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, Rao highlighted the disparity between the Congress national rhetoric against Adani and its actions in Telangana under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy. He pointed out that while the Congress has been vocal about its opposition to Adani and alleged corruption by the Modi government, its Telangana leadership appears to have taken a contradictory stance. “On one hand, your party claims to be fighting Gautam Adani’s alleged crony capitalism; on the other hand, your CM Revanth Reddy has rolled out the red carpet for the Adani Group,” KTR wrote.

Rao criticised the TPCC ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ programme on December 18 as a part of the AICC’s nationwide campaign against alleged corruption involving Adani. He questioned the credibility of the campaign, citing Revanth Reddy’s actions, which include facilitating major deals for the Adani Group at the World Economic Forum, Davos, earlier this year.

He challenged Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stance on alleged contradictions in his party. “Will you question your own CM on his ‘dosti’ with Adani, or will you remain silent to protect his vested interests?” KTR asked. He criticised the Congress’ anti-Adani campaign as a "political farce" and warned people of Telangana they won’t tolerate such "hypocrisy" any longer.

Rao said that not only on Adani, the Congress has double standards on Babasaheb Ambedkar also. In Delhi they show love for Ambedkar for their political gains. In Hyderabad they disrespect the big man by denying people access to the 125 ft Ambedkar statue. ‘They disrespect Babasaheb on his birth and death anniversaries,’ he quipped.