Adenovirus cases on the rise among kids

Hyderabad: While the States like Maharashtra and West Bengal were struggling to contain the fast spread of Adenovirus, the Telangana State has already crossed this stage when it had reported a big number of viral infection cases similar to that of adenovirus during the end of the winter season in December and January.

According to the health officials, few Adenovirus cases were reported during December and January. They say that though tests were conducted on the patients, but the kind of infections among them are said to be the symptoms of adenovirus.

The Niloufer Children's Hospital in the city received many cases of people suffering with pneumonia. There were about 1,800 to 2,000 outpatients during December and January. Similarly, there was an increase even in the in-patients with all the 1,200 odd beds occupied. However, the officials said that the number of patients had come down after the increase in the temperature.

According to official, the hospital reported nearly 200 cases similar to that of adenovirus. When asked the Niloufer Hospital superintendent Dr T Usha Rani said that the hospital mostly gets patients suffering from viral fever and cold cough and many also succumb to the infection while undergoing.

The doctor said that the Adenovirus cases have been mostly identified in children below five years. Speaking on the way to recognise the virus, the doctor said that the virus causes mild to severe illness which includes common cold or flu like symptoms, fever, sore throat and infection in the lungs.

One of the serious signs to know whether the child is suffering from adenovirus is when the child cannot drink milk, have breathing issues and the lips of the child become bluish colour.

Dr Usha further said that the infection spreads among children who have lower immunity and malnutrition. They should be breast fed for at least six months to ensure that children have immunity. They should not be taken to crowded areas, and immunisation should also be taken promptly. This virus can not only affect the children but also senior citizens and people with diabetic and kidney ailments.

Officials said that there is no mechanism to undertake tests as the only lab with a test facility is in Pune and the test would cost Rs 25,000. The doctors can gauge the severity of the infection based on the routine tests, said a senior pulmonologist B Sandeep. The importance in identifying the symptoms and providing medicine at the right time would help patients recover. Generally, children recover fast and this was seen even during Covid pandemic, the doctor said.