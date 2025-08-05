After 3 years on run, conman arrested for Mudra loan fraud

Hyderabad: A man involved in multiple Mudra loan fraud cases has been apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone Team. The accused had been absconding since 2021, operating across the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerates. Police arrested ShaikJani alias HarinathRao (34), a native of Nalgonda District. He was previously implicated in seven Mudra loan cases.

According to police, Jani moved to Hyderabad in 2011 in search of a livelihood. After working for various private firms, he became dissatisfied with his salary and subsequently lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which led to severe financial hardship. While unemployed, he began watching YouTube videos about government financial schemes and became familiar with the process for obtaining a Mudra loan.

“Jani hatched a plan to cheat people, particularly targeting women involved in small-scale businesses who were in urgent need of financial support. By falsely promising to assist them in securing Mudra loans, he collected money and documents from the victims and then absconded,” said YVS Sudheendra, DCP Task Force. On August 1, police apprehended the accused, and the seized materials were handed over to IS Sadan police for further action.