After IAS, 28 IPS officers transferred in State

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday transferred 28 IPS officers, including superintendents of various districts.

According to the orders issued on Monday, Mancherial, Ramagundem DCP Ashok Kumar was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Jagtial. Sunpreet Singh, who was serving here was transferred and posted as Suryapet Superintendent of Police.

Senior police official BK Rahul Hegde was brought to the city and posted as Hyderabad Traffic DCP in place of L Subbarayudu, who was asked to report in the office of the DGP. The Balanagar Zone DCP in Cyberabad T Srinivasa Rao was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Jogulamba Gadwal. Ritiraj, who was working here was transferred and posted as the Joint Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad. The Medchal DCP DV Srinivasa Rao has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Komurambheem Asifabad and K Suresh Kumar, who was working here has been posted as DCP, Balanagar, transferring T Srinivasa Rao.

The Hyderabad South East Zone DCP Janaki Dharavath was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Mahabubnagar. Harshavardhan, who was working here has been transferred and posted as Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, Hyderabad Superintendent of Police replacing Viswajit Kampati. Kampati was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, CID, in the existing vacancy.

B Rajesh, Superintendent of Police (NC), SIB, Intelligence, is transferred and posted as Shamshabad DCP. K Narayana Reddy, who was presently working here has been transferred and posted as Vikarabad Superintendent of Police. The Vikarabad SP N Koti Reddy, was transferred and posted as Medchal Zone DCP. Nitika Pant, who was working here was transferred and posted as commandant second battalion TGSP Yapalaguda Adilabad, transferring PJPC Chaterjee, who was directed to report in the office of GDP.

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau SP Sharat Chandra Pawar was transferred and posted as Nalgonda SP relieving G Chandana Deepti, who was posted as Railway Police Secunderabad SP. Shaik Saleema who was working here was transferred and posted as Warangal Central Zone DCP relieving MA Bari, who has been directed to report to the office of DGP.

Patil Sangramsingh Ganpatrao, who is waiting for posting, is placed at the disposal of GAD, for posting to Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad. P Sai Chaitanya, SP, who is waiting for the post, was posted as SP Telangana Anti Narcotic Bureau. Hyderabad Task Force DCP Sadhana Rashmi Perumal, was transferred and posted as North Zone DCP relieving Rohini Priyadarshini, who was posted as Commandant, seventh battalion, Dichpally, Nizamabad. B Ram Prakash, Commandant was directed to report in the office of the DGP. B Raja Mahendra Naik, Superintendent of Police (NC), Intelligence, was transferred and posted as Warangal West Zone DCP, who would replace P Seetaram, who has been directed to report to the office of the DGP.

