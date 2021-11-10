Afzal Park inside OGH gasping for life

Hyderabad: The Afzal Park on the northern bank of river Musi is in worst condition. It houses the historic tamarind tree. In 2015, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sanctioned Rs 1.26 crore for restoring the heritage precinct to its former glory, but the work remains at a standstill.

The park is located on the premises of Osmania General Hospital. It has centuries-old tamarind tree, which saved lives of more than 100 people during the deluge of 1908, popularly referred to as 'Tughyani'.

According to Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Hyderabad chapter convener Anuradha Reddy, when the hospital was built in the stretch from Nayapul to Muslim Jungpul, a lung space for people of the hospital and Old city was established and named Afzal Park.

"Now the park is in poor condition. Even the tree which is famed as 'tree of life' in the park remains the same. The concerned department must take up the maintenance work and restore it to its former glory," she added.

"The park and the tree remain an integral part of the city's heritage and culture," she remarked.

In the park there were three fountains with illumination, water cisterns with railing waterfalls, side stones of embankment which are damaged and in worst condition. "The restoration project which was sanctioned six years back at a cost of Rs 1.26 crore consists of restoring the entire heritage park, developing the damaged portions, but still no work has been taken up. Even the historic tamarind tree is not being maintained," said Mohammed Habeeb, a heritage activist.

For the past several years the Afzal Park — a beautiful lung space — has become a centre of anti-social elements. During nights it turns a hub for those addicted to whiteners and ganja. "The civic body must take up the restoration work which was sanctioned years ago. The park should be restored to its original shape," he added.