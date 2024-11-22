Aging vehicles aggravate Hyderabad’s air pollution woes

Hyderabad: Lack of strict vigil by the road transport authorities to scrap vehicles of over 15 years of age is adding to the pollution menace in the city and coupled with this, most of the TGRTC vehicles are operated beyond its life, causing pollution and resulting in deterioration of air quality index.

Experts say if the government does not take steps now, the city faces the risk of becoming another New Delhi in the next five years, even as the people in the country’s capital are facing the brunt of pollution.

According to sources, there are 30 lakh vehicles including 20 lakh vehicles in the city that need to be scrapped immediately. There are vehicles which are over 15 years of age including 40,000 autos, of which 10,000 ply in the city, 10 lakh light motor vehicles including five lakh in the city and 10 lakh two wheelers. Along with these there are 50,000 to 60,000 goods vehicles that needed to be scrapped.

The air quality index in Hyderabad on Wednesday was 179 due to the elevated levels of PM2.5 and PM10, which is moderate. In comparison, New Delhi has the highest index in the country, at nearly 500. The Delhi government does not allow vehicles less than BS-V to enter into the city. However, there are no steps taken in Hyderabad so far, showing lack of preventive actions.

Besides private vehicles, there are many vehicles even in the RTC which should be scrapped. As per the practice, the vehicles which run over 12 lakh kilometres should be scrapped but the Corporation runs for more than 15 lakh kilometres by stating that it had experienced mechanics for day-to-day maintenance. Sources say that there are about 1,000 vehicles which are plying exceeding the limit of 12 lakh km. One union leader said that the Corporation needs to replace 2,500 buses and procure new buses.

According to a senior official, the government has data of the vehicles crossing the life span of 15 years and the authorities also send notices to these vehicle owners. Recently, the government had talks with the big vehicle manufacturing companies for providing money for scrapping their old vehicles and getting a 15 per cent rebate in taxes when they buy new vehicles. However, there has been a poor response from the owners to scrap them. The RTA officials need to increase the vigil and crack the whip.

The official said that the government has come up with a policy to scrap the vehicles with over 15 years from January 2025. The policy however is voluntary for the private vehicles but mandatory for the government and transport vehicles.

Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union general secretary M Dayanand said that the government should start the exercise from the government vehicles because there are many vehicles which need to be sent to scrap. The vehicles of the police department, GHMC sanitation, vehicles of various departments needed to be scrapped first and later should the mandate apply for the common people, he said.