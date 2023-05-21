Agriculture dept gears up for TS Day celebrations

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Special Commissioner of Agriculture Department Hanmanthu Kodiba convened a preparatory meeting for the upcoming Telangana Decade celebrations.

The meeting took place at the conference hall on the third floor of DrBR Ambedkar Secretariat on Saturday and it was attended by key officials and representatives from various agricultural sectors.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Niranjan Reddy highlighted the significant role of agriculture in the State of Telangana. With approximately 55 to 60 per cent of the population depending on this sector, he said that agriculture plays a crucial role in the State’s economy, providing employment opportunities for a large percentage of the population.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the agricultural landscape of Telangana has undergone a remarkable transformation in the past 10 years. Telangana’s agriculture has become a beacon of success for the country, with the implementation of schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and the provision of 24-hour electricity to farmers, which have bolstered their self-confidence,” he said.