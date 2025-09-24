AICC approves observers for appointing DCC presidents

Hyderabad: The AICC on Tuesday approved the proposal for the appointment of AICC observers, as part of the ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ for Telangana, along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan. These observers will be appointing DCC (District Congress Committee) presidents.

According to party sources, former Chief Ministers, CWC members, former Union Ministers and those who have served as Speakers have been appointed as in-charges for Telangana’s DCC appointments. AICC general secretary on Tuesday cleared 22 names officially.