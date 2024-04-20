AIMIM works for its own welfare, neglects Old City denizens

Hyderabad: BJP candidate for Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, Madhavi Latha Kompella lashed out at the leadership of AIMIM, saying that it neglected the welfare of the people of the Hyderabad segment.

Interacting with media in the city on Friday on important aspects of BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’, (Manifesto of BJP), she criticised the Majlis leadership for always befriending whoever comes to power in the state for their selfish reasons and personal benefits, leaving the welfare of people of the constituency in the lurch. She appealed to the people of the Hyderabad parliament segment to support BJP’s victory to ensure the proper implementation and delivery of Central schemes and to bring developmental and industrial projects rolled out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

“Despite several welfare and developmental schemes such as free ration, and Ayushman Bhava being implemented by the Central government, AIMIM has always created obstacles in providing those benefits to people,” she alleged, taking oath to ensure that all these benefits are made available to people here. “If AIMIM continues to cheat people, a huge agitation will be undertaken in the future,” she warned.

Further, she highlighted the announcement of e-Shram portal for gig workers, drivers, and daily wage workers, saying that people in the Hyderabad parliamentary segment have been involved in large numbers in these categories of employment. She added that through the e-Shram portal, these unorganised workers who are deprived of various social security and welfare measures will able to get these schemes and announced that a special drive will be undertaken by BJP in future to bring all of them under the scheme. Through various schemes, BJP is not only focused on converting India into the best manufacturing hub in the world, but also turning the country among the top three economies in the world.

She also especially pointed out the free health scheme announced for elderly people and schemes like Vishwa Karma for the benefit of socially backward communities to create better financial prospects.