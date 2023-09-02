Live
- Aditya-L1 satellite to be launched in a while
- Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar distributes BC Bandhu benefits to beneficiaries
- Aditya L1 Mission: All about ISRO spacecraft technology and seven payloads
- Warangal: Telangana on fast track on growth says D Vinay Bhaskar
- Telangana govt. to distribute Double bedroom houses to poor in GHMC limits
- Warangal: Congress cadres demand ticket for Konda Muralidhar Rao
- Ex-President Kovind to explore ONOE
- Defence exports target set at Rs 25,000 cr by 2025: MB Patil
- Karimnagar: Lions Club distributes essentials to rain-hit
- Nizamabad: BJP cadres collect soil from house-to-house
Just In
Air Marshal S Shrinivas new commandant of Air Force Academy
Air Marshal S Shrinivas took over as commandant, Air Force Academy, on Friday from Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, who superannuated from service.
Secunderabad: Air Marshal S Shrinivas took over as commandant, Air Force Academy, on Friday from Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, who superannuated from service.
The Air Marshal is a science graduate from the National Defence Academy (NDA), commissioned in June 1987 in the fighter stream of the IAF. He is a ‘Category A’ Qualified Flying Instructor with over 4,200 hours of flying experience on MiG-21, Iskra, Kiran, PC-7, HPT-32, Microlite, and miscellaneous aircraft. He is also qualified as a second pilot on a Chetak/Cheetah helicopter and a categorised operations officer on SAM-III (Pechora).
He has held several command appointments in his career, including command of a frontline fighter base, a premier flying training base, the prestigious Flying Instructors School, the Institute of Flight Safety and Basic Flying Training School. His other appointments include chief instructor (flying) at the Air Force Academy, ops staff at HQ Central Air Command and directing staff at the College of Air Warfare. He was the AOC Advance HQ WAC (Jaipur) before his previous appointment as the Assistant Chief of Air Staff (personnel officers).
He is an alumnus of National Defence College, College of Defence Management and Defence Services Staff College. His educational qualifications include Master of Philosophy in Defence and Strategic Studies, Master in Management Studies and Master in Defence and Strategic Studies.
In recognition of his distinguished service, he was awarded with Vishist Seva Medal and commendation by the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief.