Airlines Assn fetes retirees

The All India Airlines Retired Personnel Association, Hyderabad Region, has conducted its 13th Annual General Body Meeting on Sunday

Hyderabad: The All India Airlines Retired Personnel Association, Hyderabad Region, has conducted its 13th Annual General Body Meeting on Sunday. The Association has felicitated its Retired Employee Members of Hyderabad who have reached the age of 75 and 80 years during 2024.

Chairman GV Sudhir welcomed the retired employees of the erstwhile Indian Airlines, Hyderabad and briefed the members of the services being extended to retirees at their office located at CTE in the city.

G Appa Rao, all India vice president of the association, regional secretary RL Narasimham and treasurer Sekhar were also present.

