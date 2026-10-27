AISF seeks cancellation of Malla Reddy varsity’s recognition

Hyderabad: All India Student Federation (AISF) State President Kasireddy Manikanta Reddy and State Secretary Putta Lakshman have raised concerns over alleged disruptions to academic activities at Malla Reddy University and other Malla Reddy educational institutions in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, accusing the management of prioritising film-related events over students’ education. In a statement, the AISF leaders alleged that film-related events were being organised at the institutions, sometimes continuing until late at night, in violation of established regulations. They further claimed that holidays were being declared to encourage students to watch movies, affecting their academic activities. Questioning the management’s priorities, the AISF leaders asked whether parents paid hefty tuition fees to ensure quality education for their children or to enable them to participate in film promotions and movie-related events. They demanded that the Higher Education Department and University Grants Commission (UGC) clarify the issue and take appropriate action.

The leaders particularly objected to an event held on October 23 for the launch of a film trailer at Malla Reddy University. They alleged that the management subsequently declared a holiday and encouraged students to watch the film upon its release on October 30. They questioned the appropriateness of using an educational institution for film promotions at the cost of academic activities, alleging that such practices undermined educational standards and disrupted students’ studies.