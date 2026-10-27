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Cong accuses Centre of neglecting AP’s SCS demand

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Addressing a media conference at Andhra Ratna Bhavan, the APCC State office in Vijayawada on Monday, Pallam Raju said the assurance of Special Category Status had remained unfulfilled and alleged that the state’s interests had not received due attention from the Centre.

Former Union Minister MM Pallam Raju, along with Congress leaders Kolanukonda Shivaji, City Congress president Naraharisetty Narasimha Rao addressing a press conference at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday
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Former Union Minister MM Pallam Raju, along with Congress leaders Kolanukonda Shivaji, City Congress president Naraharisetty Narasimha Rao addressing a press conference at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday

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Vijayawada: Former Union Minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) Special Invitee MM Pallam Raju accused the BJP-led Union Government of neglecting Andhra Pradesh’s demand for Special Category Status and alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to exert sufficient pressure on the Centre to secure it.

Addressing a media conference at Andhra Ratna Bhavan, the APCC State office in Vijayawada on Monday, Pallam Raju said the assurance of Special Category Status had remained unfulfilled and alleged that the state’s interests had not received due attention from the Centre.

After the media conference, Pallam Raju conducted a door-to-door campaign in Singh Nagar, covering Vijayawada divisions 73, 74, 76, 78 and 79, besides Vambay Colony. Accompanied by party leaders and candidates, he appealed to residents to support Congress nominees, including the party-backed mayoral candidate. Later, he visited the Vijayawada Bar Association and interacted with senior advocates, who felicitated him. Vijayawada mayoral candidate AB Venkateswara Rao subsequently visited Andhra Ratna Bhavan and thanked the Congress leadership for extending support to his candidature.

Dasari Srinivasa Rao
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Dasari Srinivasa Rao

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Dasari Srinivasa Rao is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering NTR and Krishna districts, with a primary focus on Vijayawada. He has 32 years of experience in journalism. His reporting spans a wide range of beats, including city and rural development, politics, irrigation, education, crime, and human-interest stories.

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MM Pallam RajuAndhra Pradesh Special Category StatusAndhra Pradesh CongressBJP-led Union GovernmentN Chandrababu Naidu
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