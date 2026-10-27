BJP chief accuses Cong of creating anarchy in country

Hyderabad: BJP unit president N Ramchander Rao on Monday accused the Congress of creating political unrest out of frustration over being out of power at the Centre, while criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the state’s alleged drought and drinking water crisis.

Addressing a press conference at state BJP office in Hyderabad, Rao condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s reported remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s father, alleging that Congress leaders had abandoned political decorum. He announced plans to burn Congress effigies in Hyderabad and district headquarters in protest.

Rao also defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, rejecting Congress allegations of large-scale wrongful deletions.

He challenged Revanth Reddy to identify eligible voters whose names had been unfairly removed in the Chief Minister’s native village of Kondareddypally.

Targeting the Chief Minister’s proposed November 1 rally in Delhi against SIR, Rao alleged that the state government was neglecting drought and drinking water shortages. He claimed that around 330 out of 600 mandals in Telangana were affected by inadequate rainfall and that Hyderabad was relying heavily on water tankers.

Rao announced a BJP padayatra on November 2 under the slogan “Loktantra Bachao – Arachakata Hatao” (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy), saying Union Home Minister Amit Shah would participate.