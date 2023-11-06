Akshata Kalash Pooja celebrated in Ayodhya

Hyderabad: Akshata Kalash Pooja programme as part of Ayodhya Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Mandir Pranapratistha Mahotsava in was celebrated in Ayodhya on November 5.

A Vishva Hindu Parishad(VHP) communique said that the programme was held as part of the first phase at Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Mandir under the auspices of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

Two representatives from each State participated in this pooja.VHP State Joint Secretary Dr Ravinuthala Shasidhar and Treasurer Srinivas Rao participated in the Akshata Kalash Pooja programme from Telangana State and received Akshatas.

The Akshatas expected to arrive by 10.30 AM on Monday at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Several Swamijis will be welcoming the Akshatas at the airport. A Shobha Yatra procession will be taken out from the airport en route ARCI Road, Badangpet, Almasguda, Meerpet, Jillelaguda to the Hanuman Mandir in Karmanghat and a special puja will be performed at the temple.

A portrait of Lord Ram and the Akshatas will be distributed to every home from January 1 to 15 as part of the Jana Jagarana programme and a handout will be given to them. It will have details of the steps to be observed at homes on the day of Prana Pratishta at Ayodhya.

Accordingly, devotees can view the live telecast of the Lord Ram's Prana Pratista ceremony on January 22. Place the Akshatas on their heads and take the blessings of Rama Lalla.

Similarly, the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust asked devotees to light five lams before their homes and celebrate the same Prana Pratishta ceremony of installation of Rama Lalla in the Grand Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.