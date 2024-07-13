Akshaya Patra Foundation to launch sustainability projects

Hyderabad: The Akshaya Patra Foundation, in collaboration with HSBC Global Service Centres India, to launch new sustainability projects, including solar and biogas plants, at its kitchens in Kandi, Narsingi, and Warangal.

As part of HSBC India’s wider energy transition programme, the project involves installing a 165 kW solar plant and a 2,000 kg capacity biogas plant in the kitchens. According to a press release, these newly launched energy conservation units will generate clean, renewable energy while reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 152 tons annually.

Mamatha Madireddy, Managing Director, Head of HSBC India Global Service Centres, said, “This initiative is a true reflection of our commitment to harness renewable energy for a better future.” Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, Trustee and Regional President, Akshaya Patra Foundation Hyderabad, said, “This represents a tangible step towards fostering social welfare and environmental consciousness, contributing to a cleaner, greener future, and will significantly enhance our capacity to deliver food to underprivileged schoolchildren.”

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, trustee and regional president of Akshaya Patra Foundation Hyderabad, Dhananjay Ganjoo, chief marketing officer, the Akshaya Patra Foundation, and others were present.