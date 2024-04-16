Akshaya Patra’s Narsingi kitchen gets upgraded

Hyderabad: The centralised kitchen of the Akshaya Patra Foundation at Narsingi is undergoing major upgrades that will enhance its capabilities to serve 50, 000 beneficiaries from the present 37, 000.

Funds of Rs 2 crore were received from Gemini Edibles and Fats India. Apart from this, a total of three Electric Vehicles (EVs) have also been donated by Gemini Edibles to the Narsingi kitchen.

“Modernisation of the Narsingi kitchen is a significant step forward in our mission. With the enhanced facilities and the addition of EVs, we are setting a new standard for efficiency and sustainability in service to children,” said Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, unit president and trustee of Akshaya Patra.

P Chandrashekhara Reddy, senior VP (sales and marketing), Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd said, “The upgraded Narsingi kitchen will serve nutritious meals to underprivileged students, and the additional three EVs will facilitate the distribution of meals to more schools in a sustainable manner.”