Aleti Maheshwar Reddy accuses BRS of betrayal, challenges Congress on performance

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and LoP in the Assembly Aleti Maheshwar Reddy launched a scathing attack on both the BRS and the Congress party during a media interaction on Sunday.

Responding to recent remarks made by BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), Reddy dismissed KTR’s criticism of the BJP as “ridiculous,” stating that while KTR likens the BJP to a “useless flower for worship,” it is in fact the BRS that has proven useless to the people of Telangana.

Reddy accused the BRS of betraying public trust and said it is a party that citizens now regret ever supporting. He alleged that the BRS is deeply entangled in multiple scams, including the high-profile liquor scam, and pointed out that the party failed to win even a single parliamentary seat in the last elections. “The people have rejected BRS, and they now believe that the BJP will come to power in the coming days,” he asserted.

Turning his attention to the Congress government, Reddy criticised its performance and accused it of failing to deliver on its promises. “Congress has trampled on 420 promises, along with the so-called six guarantees,” he said, adding that the party’s claims of having implemented 80 per cent of its commitments are misleading. “It seems Mahesh Kumar Goud is not even aware of what’s happening in the government,” Reddy remarked.

He challenged the Congress leadership to dissolve the government and face fresh elections if they truly believe in their governance record. “If Congress is sincere, let them come forward for an open discussion. Let the people decide,” he said. Reddy further alleged that the Congress is ruling on the foundations of fraud and deception, and called on citizens to recognise the difference between rhetoric and real development.

The BJP leader reaffirmed his party’s commitment to transparent governance and public accountability, stating that the BJP stands ready to serve the people of Telangana with integrity and purpose.