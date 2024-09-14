All-out efforts to ensure hassle-free power supply for Ganesh Visarjan

Hyderabad: The Energy Department made all arrangements for uninterrupted power supply on the Ganesh idol immersion procession in Hyderabad. TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui said that the Discom has made required arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh idol worship and immersion programme on September 17.

The CMD inaugurated a control room set up at Hussain Sagar, the main area where the Ganesh idol immersion programme is being conducted. He said that adequate generators were also made available to ensure regular power supply in the busy area on the idol immersion day.

The superintending engineers and divisional engineers have thoroughly inspected the Ganesh pandals where the idols were installed and inspected the status of electric wires on the routes from where the procession would proceed.

He ordered to focus mainly on electricity security and to be always vigilant to avoid any disturbance during the procession.

Directors and chief engineers have been appointed as in-charges to monitor the electricity supply system on the immersion day. Nanda Kumar has been appointed as in-charge of director projects for the NTR Marg area. In addition to the special control rooms set up by the electricity department, the electricity officers and staff are available in the joint control rooms set up by the police department. The pandal managers and people have been advised to follow the electric safety instructions. In case of any untoward situation, people are requested to call the nearest power department control room or call 100/1912, Musharraf Faruqui said.