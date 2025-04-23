All set for Hyd LAC Council poll today

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made all arrangements for the election to the Telangana Legislative Council under the Hyderabad local body quota on Wednesday. There are 112 voters including 81 corporators and 31 ex officio members.

The election which was unanimous for the last two decades is now up for contest as candidates from two parties AIMIM and the BJP are in fray. The Congress and the BRS have stayed away from the election with lack of strength. While Mirza Riaz-ul-Hasan is the candidate from AIMIM, Gautam Rao is from the BJP. In the Hyderabad District Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) elections, GHMC corporators from Hyderabad district and ex-officio members, MPs, MLAs and MLCs from the district will be exercising their franchise.

There are a total of 112 voters in the Hyderabad LAC, which includes 81 corporators and 31 ex-officio members. Polling will be held on Wednesday from 8 am to 4 pm. The election will be held through ballot paper and the counting would be held on April 25. Polling and counting will be conducted at the GHMC headquarters.

According to the senior officials, a team of one micro observer, one counting supervisor and two assistants have been appointed for the counting. Two polling centres have been set up at the GHMC headquarters for the election. One polling booth has been set up for corporators and the other for ex-officio members. The AIMIM party has 41 corporators and nine ex-officio members, totalling 50 votes. Similarly, the BJP has 18 corporators and 6 ex-officio members, totalling 24 votes. The Congress has 14 votes, which includes seven corporators and seven ex-officio members.

The BRS has 15 corporators and nine ex-officio members, totalling 24 votes. Despite not having enough numbers, the BJP is contesting the Hyderabad LAC elections for the first time.

The Hyderabad LAC constituency elections, which have been unanimous for the past 22 years, are going for voting on Wednesday. This has generated excitement among the political leaders who were seen speculating who would win this election. The BRS has boycotted the Council election and asked the party corporators not to go for voting. The BJP leaders have called upon the corporators to use their conscience while voting.

The Election Commission had issued a schedule for the election on March 24. The notification was released on March 28. With the two candidates in fray, the EC has decided to conduct the election.