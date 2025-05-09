All set for Miss World pageant from tomorrow: Beauty queens from 109 countries arrive in city

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been made for the 72nd Miss World beauty pageant as contestants from 109 countries have already arrived in the city and were busy with rehearsals for the gala event to be held at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Miss World competitions will officially begin at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in the evening of May 10. For this, the state government is making all arrangements at a detailed level. The government machinery has been working at a rapid pace to beautify Hyderabad city, including the airport. All these arrangements are almost in the final stage, said the officials involved in the arrangements.

The officials said that Miss World contestants from 109 countries had already arrived in Hyderabad from all over the world. Organizers said that some more representatives would arrive from different countries in the next two days. Along with them, 28 management representatives and 17 assistants from the Miss World organization have also arrived. The Tourism department has welcomed all the guests who have been coming for the past week in accordance with the culture and traditions of Telangana and made accommodation arrangements for them.

Police have provided heavy bandobust near the Trident Hotel where the foreign delegates will be staying.

These contestants would be participating in rehearsals till Friday. The organizers have divided the contestants into different groups and are briefing them on the events they will participate in. Contestants from different countries would participate in various programmes and visits to historical and tourist places in Telangana. Breast cancer prevention and awareness programmes for women are also being organized as part of the Miss World contest.

The arrangements have already been reviewed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy and senior officials. Necessary suggestions and recommendations have been made. Despite all the efforts made in terms of nature and environment, Telangana is lagging in the field, and henceforth the government intends to widely spread the slogan ‘Telangana Jaroor Aana’ (Must Come to Telangana). The government hopes that this will boost tourism, boost investment and improve employment opportunities. The state government will publicise this prestigious event at major airports in the country and abroad as well as in all states.

Officials are planning to provide a limited number of people with the opportunity to participate in the events to be held at various places till the end of this month. It is expected that a total of five thousand people will be given the opportunity to watch the Miss World pageant, one thousand at each of the five centres. Nandini Gupta is the contestant from India. The events will continue with a grand finale on May 31.