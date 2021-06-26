All-women Lions Club of Hyderabad Petals to launch clinic in Srinagar Colony today

Srinagar Colony: The Lions Club of Hyderabad Petals, an all-women club, to inaugurate its charitable clinic for women and children of less privileged sections at Indiranagar slum, near Kamalapur, here on Saturday. District Governor of the International Association of Lions Clubs Lion Manoj Kumar Rajpurohit, of District 320/A, Uma Chigurupati, chairperson, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), will grace and inaugurate the clinic.

Sudha Moola Deverakonda, interior designer, has designed the clinic-room.

The clinic is a permanent project of the club taken up in Indiranagar, which has 16,650 population comprising daily wage workers, film technicians, drivers. It will be fully functional from Saturday. It will have paediatricians and gynaecologists who will provide consultancy at a nominal cost of Rs 40-50, which is yet to be fixed. The clinic is coming up in a classroom donated by Richmonds High School.

The room will be disconnected from the school. The clinic will work for six hours a day(three hours each in the morning and evening). Hyderabad Petals has 120 members from eminent and affluent families.

The clinic will organise free diabetic/breast cancer check-up camps. President of the club Sangeetha Varma has taken up the permanent project by raising donations through members and through fundraiser events. According to her, the club also intends to open a few more such health centres in other areas like Domalguda, Uppal and Begum Bazar. "We may open two more clinics in next year. Secretary Lion Kavita Rathod and treasurer Lion Sarita Rao have worked hand in hand in giving a concrete shape to the club's objectives.