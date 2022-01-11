Allow use of railway hospitals: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Hyderabad: In view of surge in Covid cases, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railway Minister, on Monday directed senior officials of various zones and divisions to facilitate use of railway hospitals and health infrastructure for the public.

Vaishnaw advised all railway officials to increase the frequency of announcements at railway stations about masking, sanitisation of hands and other precautionary measures. He wanted entry of people without mask at stations discouraged.

The minister called for organised awareness drives to promote wearing of masks and other precautionary measures, said a senior SCR officer.