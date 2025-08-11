Alumni reunion meet held

Hyderabad: A grand reunion of the 1975 batch alumni was held on Sunday on the premises of Erramanzil School. The former students who attended the event spent time joyfully reminiscing about their school days.

On this occasion, their then Telugu teacher, Haimavathi, gathered all the students in a classroom and playfully taught some lessons, recreating old memories. The alumni enjoyed themselves by taking photos and selfies, singing songs and playing games, reliving their past experiences.

Representatives of the alumni reunion — K. Balaji, P. Shankar, Seshadri, G.K. Kumar, Venu Gopal, and others took part in the event.