'Alvida Numaish': Numaish set to bring down curtains today

Hyderabad: The 45-day extravaganza event popularly known as 'Numaish' comes to an end. February 15 is the last day for the All- India Industrial Exhibition. The year 2023 was fruitful for the Hyderabadis as they witnessed Numaish without any interruption. As it ends, Hyderabadis and visitors from various districts, States, may miss the Hyderabad dialect which are used by salesmen at the exhibition.

In Numaish one can miss enjoying the ambience, shopping, games; but above all the Hyderabadi language and their way of selling dresses, suits, sarees, even crockery and home products to visitors. For the last few days, a salesman who was seen selling dresses went viral on social media. He was seen selling the Arabic dress kaftan.

The way of his selling a dress in a unique vocabulary and sentence structure gives it a distinct flavor; he became famous on Instagram.

He was seen calling customers to purchase the dress. "Didi, baji, both means (sister), khala (aunty), papa kipariya-mummy kejalpariya, aaoaurliyo ye dress, aha colours, aha ke patterns khali idhar milte."

The salesman were seen saying, lelolelo, teen sau-teen sau (Rs.300) paanchsau-paanchsau (Rs 500) lelo aunty, lelobaji. Duniya me kahinnahi sirfidhar ich milta dekho lelo."

Safa Khanum, a visitor, said "even though I do not get attracted to dresses being displayed, the enthusiasm of salesman to do their business attracts me to the stall. And the way they convince girls to purchase the dress." She added, I purchased the dresses and till next year I will be missing this Hyderabadi dialect of the salesman."

Moreover, the salesman at China Bazar, who sells home products, was seen busting plastic products in front of passersby. The visitors were shocked; they just show the quality of product they sell is unbreakable."

According to owners of the stall, there are several such salesmen who were selected for this kind of selling technique. The Hyderabadi accent, their Deccani language and dialogues were attractive and pulled the crowd towards them.

"The way they create dialogues and sentences in Deccani flavor. They pull the crowd and sell dresses in their own unique style," said Muzammil Khan, an owner of dress wear.

"In order to make sure that sales are up, we search for such talented salesmen who use their style to attract visitors. "We hire such salesmen to bring customers to stalls and they never disappoint us," said Azam Khan, another stall-owner.

Divya Khatri, a girl said, "tough several times we have a mindset to not shop for anything; but visiting Numaish and looking at those salesmen and the way they offer dresses in their own way tempt us to purchase it."

Similarly, there are several such salesmen who sell their products in a unique way that cannot be seen anywhere in India, including Delhi's famous Sarojini Market.