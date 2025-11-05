Amazon Web Services delegation meets CM Revanth

Hyderabad: An official delegation of the Amazon Web Services ( AWS) paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday. During the meeting, the delegation briefed the Chief Minister about the ongoing Data Center projects, expansion plans and other issues related to the AWS operations in Telangana state. The CM assured that the government will extend all kinds of support to the company to invest in the state.

Kerry Person, Global Head of AWS Data Center, Vikram Sridharan, Director of Infrastructure Public Policy, Anurag Kilnani, and others were also present.