Ambari-Pimpulkhuti electrifiction to bolster rail connectivity in SCR

Hyderabad: The successful completion of the Ambari-Adilabad-Pimpalkhuti electrification project is set to enhance rail connectivity in the South Central Railways region. This crucial section lies on the railway line connecting Hyderabad/Secunderabad to Nagpur via Nizamabad.

SCR officials stated that the current rail infrastructure development in Telangana is progressing swiftly, propelled by a substantial surge in investments within the State. As part of Mission Electrification, the entire railway network in Telangana (apart from those that are under construction) has been electrified. In the last 10 years, a massive 1,753-track kms of rail network has been electrified across the State. The Ambari-Adilabad-Pimpalkhuti electrification is part of the Mudkhed-Pimpalkhuti electrification works project.

According to a senior officer from SCR, “The electrification project for a 182-kilometer section was sanctioned in the year 2017-18 at an estimated cost of Rs 206 crore. Specifically, the 58 route kms (71 track kms) between Ambari, Adilabad, and Pimpalkhuti have been successfully electrified, with an expenditure of Rs 70 crore.

This railway line section falls in the backward districts of Adilabad (46.6 route km) in the Northern Telangana region and some portions of Nanded and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra (11.5 route km). It serves as the connecting route towards Nagpur and other parts of Maharashtra. This section connects the railway line from Hyderabad / Secunderabad towards Nagpur (via Nizamabad) and beyond. It will also avoid the detention of trains on account of traction changes, thereby improving the average speed of both passenger and freight trains. In addition, it will reduce environmental pollution on account of diesel-fueled trains, thereby saving on annual fuel costs. It will also help the farm sector in Adilabad and surrounding areas by providing safe, fast, and economical transportation to their products like cotton, chilies, pulses, and maize, he added.