Amberpet CI held in property cheating case
Rangareddy: Vanasthalipuram police arrested Amberpet CI Sudhakar in the property cheating case on Friday. The CI charged with a fraud case on January 7, after which he denied being involved in the case.
According to the police, An NRI named Vyjayanth gave Rs 45 lakh to a man Rajesh to buy a 10-acre property in Hyderabad. However, Rajesh bought CI Sudhakar's house with that money and did not inform the NRI about this. The police suspected that Rajesh and Sudhakar hatched a conspiracy of paying off the remaining loan of the CI's house with the Rs 45 lakh given by Vyjayanth. The police registered the case and started the investigation.
