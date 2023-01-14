  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Amberpet CI held in property cheating case

Amberpet CI Sudhakar
x

Amberpet CI Sudhakar

Highlights

Vanasthalipuram police arrested Amberpet CI Sudhakar in the property cheating case on Friday

Rangareddy: Vanasthalipuram police arrested Amberpet CI Sudhakar in the property cheating case on Friday. The CI charged with a fraud case on January 7, after which he denied being involved in the case.

According to the police, An NRI named Vyjayanth gave Rs 45 lakh to a man Rajesh to buy a 10-acre property in Hyderabad. However, Rajesh bought CI Sudhakar's house with that money and did not inform the NRI about this. The police suspected that Rajesh and Sudhakar hatched a conspiracy of paying off the remaining loan of the CI's house with the Rs 45 lakh given by Vyjayanth. The police registered the case and started the investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X