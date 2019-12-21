Amberpet: First Mayor Krishnaswamy Mudhiraj's death anniversary observed

Amberpet: Mudhiraj welfare association organised a programme on the occasion of 52nd death anniversary of the Hyderabad's first mayor Krishnaswamy Mudhiraj here on Friday. President of Mudhiraj welfare association Yadagiri Mudhiraj presided the programme.

BC leaders who attended the programme paid floral tributes to Krishnaswamy. R Krishnaiah, the national president of BC Welfare Association, called upon BCs to fight for empowerment of BCs. E

ven after 72 years of independence, BCs could not get their share in political power, he lamented. Krishnaiah said that only those castes which had been controlling political power were progressing in all the sectors.

He alleged that forward castes were conspiring to keep BCs away from power. Quoting a recent survey conducted by the central government, Krishnaiah said that the proportion of BCs is only 1% in industrial sector, 2% in contract sector, 2% in judiciary and 14% in politics, even as they constitute 52% of the total population. The state never had a single CM from BC classes so far, he said. Alleging that BCs were being used as votes, he called upon BCs to fight for bright future.

Mudhiraj Welfare Association advisor Shankar demanded that the state government shift Mudhiraj community from BC 'D' to BC 'A' group. Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, Mudhiraj association president YadagiriMudhiraj, Amberpet Shankar, Gujja Krishna, Jagan Mudhiraj, Ramkoti Mudhiraj, the association working president Chintala Naveen, Satish Mudhiraj, Balraj, Ananthaiah, Korivi Lakshman, Ramchander, Narsing, Bikshapathi, Vijay, Anjanna, Balu and others attended the programme.