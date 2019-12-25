Trending :
Amberpet: Maths fair held at Super Twin Cities High School
Amberpet: Telangana Mathematics Forum vice-president Gangapuram Srinivas participated as the chief guest at the Maths fair held at Super Twin Cities High School on Tuesday on the eve of Srinivas Ramanujan birthday. Principal, correspondent, teaching and non-teaching staff and students were present.

