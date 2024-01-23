Ambitions Awards For Education Excellence -2024” held

Hyderabad : Ambition’s Career Counsellors is celebrating “15 years of excellence” in serving the education fraternity and as a part of the celebrations is hosted “Ambitions Awards For Education Excellence -2024”.

It was well attended and dignitaries from all teachers, lecturers, professors and academicians with outstanding performance schools’, junior colleges, degree & engineering colleges received the awards for their contribution to the education in their respective fields.

The Guests of Honour Palla Rajesh Reddy (MLA BRS) & Avinash College Chairman Avinash, Dr Jaya Prakash & Nagaram Sai Ram (Ambition Career Counsellors Founder) were present.