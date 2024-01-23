Live
- Healthy eating & exercise can reverse ageing marker in obese kids: Study
- Wish to do roles for audience entertainment this year: Jasmine Bhasin
- Axis Bank registers 3.7% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 6,071 crore
- Caste census plan a part of Jagan's political conspiracy, says TDP
- IPO-bound Swiggy likely to raise platform fee from Rs 5 to Rs 10: Report
- Assam CM orders registration of police complaint against Rahul Gandhi for "provoking crowd"
- Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika gives warm welcome to YS Jagan at Puttaparthi Airport
- Samsung brings live Galaxy AI experiences to India
- BCs will defeat YSRCP in next elections, says Palle Raghunath Reddy
Ambitions Awards For Education Excellence -2024” held
It was well attended and dignitaries from all teachers, lecturers, professors and academicians
Hyderabad : Ambition’s Career Counsellors is celebrating “15 years of excellence” in serving the education fraternity and as a part of the celebrations is hosted “Ambitions Awards For Education Excellence -2024”.
It was well attended and dignitaries from all teachers, lecturers, professors and academicians with outstanding performance schools’, junior colleges, degree & engineering colleges received the awards for their contribution to the education in their respective fields.
The Guests of Honour Palla Rajesh Reddy (MLA BRS) & Avinash College Chairman Avinash, Dr Jaya Prakash & Nagaram Sai Ram (Ambition Career Counsellors Founder) were present.
