  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Ambitions Awards For Education Excellence -2024” held

Ambitions Awards For Education Excellence -2024” held
x
Highlights

It was well attended and dignitaries from all teachers, lecturers, professors and academicians

Hyderabad : Ambition’s Career Counsellors is celebrating “15 years of excellence” in serving the education fraternity and as a part of the celebrations is hosted “Ambitions Awards For Education Excellence -2024”.

It was well attended and dignitaries from all teachers, lecturers, professors and academicians with outstanding performance schools’, junior colleges, degree & engineering colleges received the awards for their contribution to the education in their respective fields.

The Guests of Honour Palla Rajesh Reddy (MLA BRS) & Avinash College Chairman Avinash, Dr Jaya Prakash & Nagaram Sai Ram (Ambition Career Counsellors Founder) were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X