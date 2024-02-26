Amrit Bharat boon: Two RUBs by SCR to ease traffic woes

Hyderabad: The Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Level Crossing (LC) gates 249 and 246, which has been pending for a long time, is set to become a reality soon. The Hyderabad division of South Central Railways has included these two RUBs in the plans for phase 2 of the Amrit Bharat Stations scheme.

SCR officials state that, as part of the second phase of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, 15 railway stations in Telangana are slated for redevelopment. Additionally, approximately 49 Level Crossing (LC) gates in Telangana have been identified for improvement, with LC gate 249 (Turkapally) and LC gate 246 (Gowdavalli) being among them.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone and dedicate approximately 2,000 railway infrastructure projects to the nation. These projects include 15 stations in Telangana, 34 in Andhra Pradesh, six in Maharashtra, and two in Karnataka within SCR limits.

The Northern city's two level crossings are major traffic obstacles. Commuters, especially at LC Gate 249, face challenging experiences, with motorists often waiting for hours to cross between National Highway 44 at Kompally and Rajiv Rahadari. The proposed Road Under Bridges (RUBs) seek to alleviate these issues, ensuring smoother traffic flow upon completion, as noted by the local residents.

“The foundation stone is laid for 156 Railway Over Bridges (ROB) and Road Under Bridges (RUB), spanning four States under South Central Railways' jurisdiction. This includes 49 in Telangana, 59 in Andhra Pradesh, 19 in Maharashtra, and 29 in Madhya Pradesh, with a total cost of nearly Rs 927.31 crore. The construction of ROBs and RUBs aims to enhance safety for both road and rail users, ensuring smooth traffic flow, eliminating delays at level crossing gates, providing a secure journey, reducing fuel costs for road commuters, and serving as vital connectors for localities, villages, and towns,” said a senior SCR officer.