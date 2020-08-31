Anchor Pradeep has no connection with the case: Hyderabad rape victim

Hyderabad: A new twist unfolded in the rape case of a woman who said that the Anchor Pradeep has no connection with the case. "I was forced to take the names of celebrities like Pradeep and actor Krishnudu by the Dollar Boy alias Raju," said the woman speaking to media persons here at Somajiguda press club in Hyderabad.

She apologized for the celebrities for involving them in the case. "It's true that I was sexually assaulted but not by 139 men. Dollar boy forced me to include the names of a few people. There are two other girls who caught the trap of the Dollar boy," the woman said. She further said that the Dollar boy threatened to kill her family if she did not act according to his directions.

Meanwhile, various woman organisations extended support to the victim and said that they would fight for her until the justice is done. Manda Krishna Madiga, PVW Padma and others were present at the press conference.

The Central Crime Station (CCS) has launched efforts to nab Dollar Boy. Initially, the case was registered by the Punjagutta police and later it was transferred to CCS. The woman in her complaint said that Raju exploited her on the promise of offering roles in movies and later he began sending her to other men.