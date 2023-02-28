Animal Husbandry start-up conclave in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: In order to showcase the growing potential of start-ups in Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the Department of Animal Husbandry (DAHD), in collaboration with the NDDB, will hold a Start-up Conclave in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

This conclave is aimed at bringing together entrepreneurs, investors and industry experts to share their innovative ideas and product networking with fellow entrepreneurs as well as stake holders. According to official sources, prominent industry leaders will participate in the interactive sessions at the conclave. There will also be panel discussions and presentations on successful start-ups.

About 100 start-ups are likely to participate in the event. Presently, there are more than 700 DPIIT registered start-ups in the animal husbandry and dairying vertical. This goes to show that the scope for deploying technology and monetizing interventions within the livestock and allied sectors has been increasing.

DAHD along with Start-up India has organised two editions of the Animal Husbandry Grand Start-up Challenge so far. The first edition of the Start-up Challenge took place in 2019, and the second edition took place in 2021, and focused on identifying solutions to issues such as product traceability, milk testing solutions, single use plastic alternatives, breed improvement, pregnancy diagnosis kits for dairy animals, low-cost cooling solutions for dairy, etc. Parshottam Rupala, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, will be the Chief Guest. Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and others would be present.