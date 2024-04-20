  • Menu
Anjuman Agiary bags INTACH Heritage Award

Hyderabad: Khan Bahadur Edulji Sohrabji Chenai Anjuman Dar-E-Meher (Anjuman Agiary), Secunderabad, has been honoured with the INTACH Heritage Award.

Homi D Chenoy, secretary-trustee, PZASH, collected the award on behalf of the Anjuman on Thursday on the occasion of World Heritage Day. “As the world comes together to celebrate the richness of our cultural heritage, this recognition holds special significance. It magnifies the importance of the Anjuman Agiary (Parsi Fire Temple) as a custodian of our collective history and tradition, symbolising the essence of our shared identity.

This recognition fuels our commitment to safeguarding our heritage for future generations,” said a member of the Parsi community.

