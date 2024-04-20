Live
- EC observers review measures taken in Chevella LS segment
- Guntur: Kilari, Nandigam, Tenneti file nominations
- Govt releases Rs 50 cr for clearing weavers’ dues
- Vijayawada: Two-day international meet held on New Media
- BRS MLA Prakash Goud jumps ship to Cong, more to follow?
- Upbeat TDP cadres focus on one lakh majority for Naidu in Kuppam
- Bhatti knocks on doors of CPM for support in LS polls
- Rajamahendravaram: Purandeswari takes part in huge rally, files nomination
- Inter results likely to be released on Apr 22
- Ongole: Police crack theft of ₹66 lakh from ATM cash deposit vehicle
Just In
Anjuman Agiary bags INTACH Heritage Award
Highlights
Hyderabad: Khan Bahadur Edulji Sohrabji Chenai Anjuman Dar-E-Meher (Anjuman Agiary), Secunderabad, has been honoured with the INTACH Heritage...
Hyderabad: Khan Bahadur Edulji Sohrabji Chenai Anjuman Dar-E-Meher (Anjuman Agiary), Secunderabad, has been honoured with the INTACH Heritage Award.
Homi D Chenoy, secretary-trustee, PZASH, collected the award on behalf of the Anjuman on Thursday on the occasion of World Heritage Day. “As the world comes together to celebrate the richness of our cultural heritage, this recognition holds special significance. It magnifies the importance of the Anjuman Agiary (Parsi Fire Temple) as a custodian of our collective history and tradition, symbolising the essence of our shared identity.
This recognition fuels our commitment to safeguarding our heritage for future generations,” said a member of the Parsi community.
