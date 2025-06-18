Live
Anti-drug awareness programme held at JNTUH
Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) and University College of Engineering Science and Technology Hyderabad (UCESTH) organized an Anti-Drug Awareness Programme on Tuesday in observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is celebrated annually on June 26.
Abhish Chakrabarty, the Superintendent of the Narcotics Control Bureau for the Hyderabad Zone, was the chief guest at the event. He addressed the students about the harmful effects of drug abuse, detailing various physical health problems, including organ damage, reduced immunity, and psychological issues. He also discussed mood swings, social isolation, potential job or educational losses, legal consequences such as imprisonment or fines, and the negative impact on financial stability.
Chakrabarty also highlighted the support systems available to drug addicts through both Central and State Governments. The College Principal, Prof. G.V. Narasimha Reddy, emphasized the importance of making students aware of the narcotics trade that occurs across international borders and discussed the challenges involved in controlling drug supply. He conveyed a strong message: “Say ‘No’ to Drugs.”