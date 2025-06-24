Anti-drug awareness programmes held at educational institutions

Hyderabad: To educate the students on the dangers of narcotics and to promote a drug-free lifestyle, Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) conducted anti-drug awareness programmes at various educational institutions on Monday.

The awareness programme was held at Veda Degree College, Santosh Nagar, New Era International School, Saidabad, and Holy Mary College of Nursing, Alkapur,

At Veda Degree College, it was conducted by YVS Sudheendra, DCP Task Force/H-NEW, where he addressed the gathering and enlightened the students about the harmful effects of drug abuse and how to stay away from such influences in educational institutions. The DCP explained how drug abuse ruins students’ bright futures and highlighted the legal consequences they may face if they get into addiction and peddling of drugs. Further, the consequences of substance abuse on the relationships, careers and health of the students were also clearly explained. Additionally, the DCP advised students not to fall prey to drugs and to avoid friendships that promote substance abuse.

At New Era International School, GS Daniel, Inspector, H-NEW, addressed the gathering and enlightened the students about the harmful effects of drug abuse and how to stay away from such influences in educational institutions.

The Inspector explained how drug abuse happens in schools in the form of chocolates and candies to attract the school children which ruins the students’ bright futures. He also highlighted how it affects physical and mental health and also decreases intellectual levels further leading to death.

Additionally, explaining legal consequences of drug abuse, the Inspector advised the students not to fall prey to drugs and to avoid friendships that promote substance abuse.

In the programme at Holy Mary College of Nursing, B Bala Swamy, Inspector H-NEW, addressed the gathering and enlightened the students about the harmful effects of drug abuse and how to avoid such influences in educational institutions. The Inspector explained how drug abuse occurs in all types of educational institutions, how the habit of consumption of drugs is attracting students, slowly addicting them and ultimately ruining their bright futures.

He also emphasized that, as nursing students, they have a great responsibility to educate patients visiting their hospitals about how drug abuse affects physical and mental health, reduces intellectual capacity, and can even lead to death.

The Principal and management of the schools and colleges have appreciated the initiative of H-NEW, stating that such programmes are crucial in empowering students to make informed decisions, understand the consequences of drug abuse, and build healthy lifestyles.