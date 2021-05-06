Antioxidants allow body to use oxygen more efficiently

The best way to beat the novel Coronavirus is to manage anxiety and stress and this can be done by having nutritious food, iron rich diet which would improve functioning of lungs and practice mild breathing exercises to maintain good oxygen levels, says Dr Shoba Kesa M D Pulmonology, RMO Gandhi Hospital in a special interview to Vasavi Kaleru

How to maintain oxygen levels ? What should be done when we notice O2 levels dipping ?

We advise patients to try breathing exercises, breathing fresh air, yoga asanas like Anulom-Vilom and Pranayama and other mild exercises to elevate breathing which can help in balancing oxygen levels. Prone position practise will also give better results even in the peak stages, when the patient is struggling to breath. Proning is a medically approved position of human body, which is also being promoted by the government. While doing this exercise, patients lie on their abdomen to boost the levels of oxygen. The proning exercises provide immediate benefits

How to know that oxygen levels are dipping ? What are the major signs that a person experiences when he needs oxygen?



We can say that Oxygen levels are dipping if someone feels short of breath or breathing heavily. People also feel too sick to do their usual daily activities along with breathing problems even if a pulse oximeter says their oxygen levels are normal, sometimes people will be facing breathlessness, it's a sign to act immediately to boost up the oxygen levels.

What is the normal oxygen level ? Is it same for everyone?



A normal level of oxygen is usually 95% or higher. Some people with chronic lung disease or sleep apnea can have normal levels around 93% to 92%. Elderly people will have 93% as a normal oxygen level. If your home SpO2 reading is lower than 95% healthcare provider should be contacted.

What kind of diet would help in maintaining oxygen levels?



Antioxidants allow the body to use oxygen more efficiently increasing oxygen intake in digestion. When looking to boost antioxidant intake, the foods to focus on are blueberries, cranberries, red kidney beans, artichoke hearts, strawberries, plums and blackberries, most of which can be consumed in various juices and smoothies. Another critical protein to consider are essential fatty acids like Vitamin F, which work to increase the amount of oxygen the hemoglobin in the bloodstream can carry. These acids can be found in soybeans, walnuts and flaxseeds.

Any exercises available for people to follow daily, to avoid the need to put on an oxygen bed ?



As the situations are critical, we suggest practicing breathing exercises for all age groups. In Gandhi hospital, after seven days of patient treatment, we take a spirometry test every day. An incentive spirometer helps increase lung capacity and improves patients' ability to breathe.

When do Covid patients need oxygen?



In the mild and moderate stages of disease, normal oxygen supportive measures (face mask oxygen) may be advantageous. It is recommended to go for supplemental oxygen therapy immediately for patients with respiratory distress, hypoxaemia or shock with a target SpO2 levels less than 94%.