Anurag University to grant scholarships

Anurag University has released the results of Anurag CET-2020 an entrance examination conducted for admission into B.Tech programmes. Nearly 8,000 candidates appeared for the entrance examination.

The ranks are placed on the website at www.anurag.edu.in.

The management has announced scholarships for meritorious students seeking admission through Anurag CET-2020 amounting to Rs 2.5 crore. Candidates who secured ranks 1 to 10 are exempted from paying tuition fee of Anurag CET-2020, an entrance examination conducted for admission into B.Tech programmes.

The candidates with ranks 11 to 25 are given 50% exemption in tuition fee and those with ranks 26 to 55 are given 25% exemption in tuition fee. The students who secured scholarships and those who are successful in Anurag CET-2020 may opt for B.Tech courses.

The results are released by Dr S Ramachandram, Vice-Chancellor, Dr S. Sameen Fatima, Registrar, and Prof M Mutha Reddy, Dean, Examinations.