Any certificate that establishes death due to Covid required

Hyderabad: As the Telangana government notified the district level committees to ascertain Covid-19 deaths in the State, the Department of Health officials reportedly said on Tuesday that any certificate that establishes the death of anyone with Covid-19 needs to be furnished by the next of kin of the deceased to get the Official Document for Covid-19 Death, which is mandatory to get the ex-gratia.

Uncertainty was created after the government released the GO notifying the committees to ascertain Covid deaths without proper procedural guidelines that need to be followed by the kins of the deceased to get the Official Document for Covid-19 Death by which the ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 will be released.

'Kin of the deceased with the Covid need to furnish any one of the documents like, a certificate from the Gram Panchayat or Municipality, Covid positive report, Sort of treatment documents that ascertain that the deceases had undergone the Covid treatment. The certificate issued by the concerned hospital after the death needs to be submitted while applying at the Mee Seva centres or any certificate that establishes the death occurred due to Covid, said an official in the Department of Public health.

It is learnt that in many districts, the applications for the 'Official Document for Covid Death' (ODFC) has been received by the officials. After receiving the ODFC, the affected persons of the deceased again need to apply for the ex-gratia through Mee Seva furnishing the bank account details. The ex-gratia would be released within 30 days after submission of the application.