Musk's X banned over 2 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in May

New Delhi: Elon Musk-run X Corp has banned 2,29,925 accounts in India between April 26 and May 25, mostly for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.
The microblogging platform, going through churning under Musk, also took down 967 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.
In total, X banned 230,892 accounts in the reporting period.
The microblogging platform, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 17,580 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.
In addition, the company processed 76 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.
"We overturned 0 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended," said the company.
"We received 31 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period," it added.
Most complaints from India were about ban evasion (6,881), followed by hateful conduct (3,763), sensitive adult content (3,205), and abuse/harassment (2,815).
Between March 26 and April 25, X banned 1,84,241 accounts in the country.
The microblogging platform also took down 1,303 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform.