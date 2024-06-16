Live
- 1st ODI: Mandhana, Sobhana help India decimate South Africa by 143 runs
- Bengal BJP leader's relative apologises again for his derogatory comments on Amit Malviya
- Additional central forces deployed in Manipur's violence-hit Jiribam district, relief material distributed
- Solid export growth to lead recovery of domestic consumption: South Korean PM
- Police shoot man with pickaxe ahead of Netherlands vs Poland Euro 2024 match: Report
- Musk's X banned over 2 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in May
- Zomato may buy Paytm's movie ticketing business: Reports
- India among 12 countries that avoid signing final communique of Ukraine Peace Summit
- Indian cyber agency finds multiple bugs in Google Chrome, SAP Products
- Jordan says 14 pilgrims dead, 17 missing during Haj in Saudi Arabia
Just In
Solid export growth to lead recovery of domestic consumption: South Korean PM
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Sunday that exports continue to stably remain in positive territory, leading to expectations domestic consumption will recover over time.
Seoul: Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Sunday that exports continue to stably remain in positive territory, leading to expectations domestic consumption will recover over time.
Han made the remark during a meeting involving senior officials of the government, the ruling People Power Party and the presidential office, noting disparities remain in the pace of the recovery between sectors, reports Yonhap news agency.
"In line with the increase in exports, companies' profits will expand, and through wages and dividend payments, household incomes will improve and purchasing power will rise, contributing to an internal recovery, including in consumption," he said, adding the government will focus on maintaining the positive export trend.
Exports, a key economic growth engine, rose 11.7 percent on-year to $58.1 billion in May, the eighth consecutive monthly gain on the back of strong global demand for semiconductors, among other items, according to government data.