Police shoot man with pickaxe ahead of Netherlands vs Poland Euro 2024 match: Report

Hamburg police have shot a man with an axe who threatened security officers "with a pickaxe and an incendiary device" ahead of the Netherlands match against Poland in the Euro 2024.

Hamburg (Germany): Hamburg police have shot a man with an axe who threatened security officers "with a pickaxe and an incendiary device" ahead of the Netherlands match against Poland in the Euro 2024.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon in Hamburg's St. Pauli district, just before the match at the neighboring Volksparkstadion.

As per police statement, a major operation is underway in St Pauli and the attacker is receiving medical treatment.

"At St Pauli there is currently a major police operation. According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The police then used their firearms. The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment," the Hamburg Police said in a official statement as quoted by Sky Sports.

Video footage posted online, shows a man wielding an axe in front of police officers before a series of suspected gunshot sounds can be heard, the BBC reported.

The man has not been identified by the police and the authorities have not commented on what motivations they believe were behind the incident, it added.

