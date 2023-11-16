Any children in the state are Telangana people: Vijayashanti

Hyderabad : Vijayashanthi opined that it is not correct to count the non-regional parties and the Telugu children living here in the same way. She said that as this issue has become known to the Telugu Desam Party in Telangana, it is known that Telangana has lost its way in the elections. It is a fact that BRS also seems to be distant in Andhra Pradesh politics just like TDP. To this extent, she responded at the 'X' stage on Wednesday.

Senior BJP leader and film actress Vijayashanthi said that there is no concept of settlers in Telangana and any children in the state are Telangana people. She is of the opinion that the policy to protect the interests and security of the settlers in the state must be supported. But Telangana activists who have fought for generations commented that they will not accept non-regional parties in terms of elections. This is already a proven fact.



Vijayashanti said that the interests of the parties are different and the interests of the people are different. Vijayashanthi said that it is the duty of everyone in the federal system to protect the democratic systems so that relations between the people of different regions can stand as an Indian nation, irrespective of the region. That is why she said that she reacted when the police stopped Andhra people at the border check posts from coming to Hyderabad hospitals in critical condition of Corona.



She mentioned that everyone still remembers that she would be ready for any kind of fight if the patients are not allowed to Hyderabad.