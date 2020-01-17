Any need on train? Help is at hand

Secunderabad: The online digital application 'Coach Mitra,' which was initially introduced as 'Clean My Coach' online application service in 2016 as part of 'Swachh Rail – Swachh Bharat' Mission launched by Government of India. is increasingly being used by rail passengers.

Coach Mitra is a single window interface for the passengers to register coach-related requirements such as cleaning, disinfection, linen, train lighting, air conditioning and watering of coaches.

According to South Central Railway (SCR), 90 per cent of the service requests are attended and 87 per cent of the requests are attended in less than 30 minutes. On an average, the zone is receiving 470 requests per month pertaining to cleaning, watering, lighting through phone, app and website. A senior official stated, only 2% of the rail users were found to be dissatisfied with the service provided by the OBHS staff. Downloads of Coach-Mitra App Mobile app has crossed 10K+.

A majority of complaints pertain to cleaning and watering, and other complaints/assistance are related to electrical, bed roll, pest control and petty repairs. To keep a tab on the working of OBHS staff and cleaning status in the train while on the run, the SCR adopted digital technology.

Accordingly, GPS-based biometric attendance is being taken for OBHS staff and geo-tagged photos of cleaning are being posted to ensure strict compliance. Tablet PC based feedback has been introduced in Secunderabad and Guntakal Divisions; and, plans are on to introduce the same in other divisions also, said an official.

Coach Mitra' facility has been introduced in about 800 trains over Indian Railways which are provided with On Board House Keeping Services (OBHS). Both Coach-Mitra & OBHS facility is now extended to 2167 trains. On South Central Railway, this facility is available in 72 pairs of trains which are provided with OBHS services. Plans are on hand to introduce OBHS service along with Coach Mitra facility in another 2 pairs of trains shortly.

HOW IT WORKS